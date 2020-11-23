Government Clears Return Of Football Matches Without Fans

The government through the ministry of health has lifted ban on football in the country.

This paves way for the start of the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League season set for this weekend.

All contact sports, including football, were stopped in the country in March due to the Coronavirus.

In order to prevent spread of the pandemic, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) begun testing of all players who will be participating in the league.

Fans will however not be allowed into the stadium yet.

Despite the ban, Kenya has hosted several international matches involving the national team Harambee Stars.

Kenya’s basketball team, the Morans, were also allowed to train ahead of their FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Rwanda.

