Recruitment for Third Phase of Kazi Mtaani Programme to Commence on November 19

The government has announced the recruitment of the third phase of the Kazi Mtaani programme set to commence on Friday, November 19.

Principal Secretary for State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga said all interested individuals should apply through the Kazi Mtaani Management System (KMS) Portal.

“The online portal will ensure those interested be registered in a timely, transparent and efficient manner that will be equitable across the board,” he said on Tuesday.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement on Mashujaa day that the programme would continue. Uhuru said the Kazi Mtaani Programme had impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of youth.

The KMS mobile and web-based system has been developed by the the government to enable registration and management of Kazi Mtaani Beneficiaries across the country.

Hinga said the system would be used to register and process data received from the applicants, as well as payment and reports.

“The mobile application will be used to collect workers, clock in and clock out and projects data.”

The third phase is expected to kick off in December 2021 across 900 informal settlements. The youth will also be equipped with life skills to help them create job opportunities and generate self-employment opportunities such as plumbing, masonry and carpentry.

At least 3,400 youth recruited into the third phase will also be enrolled in the government’s malaria control efforts. The programme will run through June 2022.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kirinyaga County last Wednesday, President Kenyatta directed the National Treasury to allocate Sh10 billion to the Kazi Mtaani programme.

The government started Kazi Mtaani in 2020 as a way to cushion the youth against the economic difficulties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative involves performing tasks such as cleaning streets, drainage lines, growing trees and rehabilitation of Public facilities.

