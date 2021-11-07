GOtv Launches Supa Package For The Festive Season

GOtv has introduced a new package dubbed Supa package that offers a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels, featuring more entertainment for the kids, more drama-filled telenovelas, and more local content.

The package is an upgrade with a focus on the finest entertainment for the entire family – the ultimate gift this festive season.

“With the festive season fast approaching, families need affordable ways to spend time together. The launch of this entertainment-focused GOtv package will allow our subscribers to do exactly that. With more choice and greater entertainment value, the new GOtv SUPA package joins an already extensive lineup of content offering available to our GOtv customers, to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy on GOtv this holiday,” says Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya.

This new package will focus on an extensive catalogue of general entertainment channels even though no additional sports channels are added, GOtv Supa subscribers will be able to view all the sporting action and channels available on GOtv Max, with an additional 17 lifestyle and entertainment channels at an affordable price of only Sh1,499 per month.

Read: Multichoice Onboards TV47 Onto GOtv

New channels on GOtv Supa Package include Africa Magic Urban (Channel 6), ROK (Channel 7), Maisha Magic Plus (Channel 8), Mambo Moto (Channel 10), Maisha Magic Poa (Channel 11), TL Novelas (Channel 13), KIX (Channel 19), Novela Magic (Channel 20), WWE (Channel 36), National Geographic (Channel 53), Honey (Channel 57), Food Network (Channel 58), Akili Kids (Channel 63), Nick Junior (Channel 64), Boomerang (Channel 68), Nick Toons (Channel 69) and TV47 (Channel 102).

The new GOtv Supa package will appeal to audiences with new shows and channels such as:

Love Me: Family secrets, scandalous love affairs and betrayal all come to light when a wealthy chief decides to reveal all. The show will air on Mondays to Fridays at 19:30 CAT on ROK 2, GOtv Channel 17.

Family secrets, scandalous love affairs and betrayal all come to light when a wealthy chief decides to reveal all. The show will air on Mondays to Fridays at 19:30 CAT on ROK 2, GOtv Channel 17. Suidooster: This Afrikaans soapie follows the story of three families – the Octobers, Samsodiens and Du Plooys – who work in a small shopping centre in Cape Town. The show airs every Tuesday at 09:00 CAT on Novela Magic, GOtv Channel 5.

This Afrikaans soapie follows the story of three families – the Octobers, Samsodiens and Du Plooys – who work in a small shopping centre in Cape Town. The show airs every Tuesday at 09:00 CAT on Novela Magic, GOtv Channel 5. WWE: The WWE channel is where you can catch your favourite wrestlers in action on a channel dedicated to showcasing their talent.

The WWE channel is where you can catch your favourite wrestlers in action on a channel dedicated to showcasing their talent. Africa Magic Epic: Discover the best in local series and movies with Africa Magic Epic on GOtv Channel 9.

Discover the best in local series and movies with Africa Magic Epic on GOtv Channel 9. Boomerang: Cartoon lovers and kids will love this channel

Cartoon lovers and kids will love this channel Nick Jr: For child-friendly entertainment, Nick Jr is dedicated to the little ones and features age-appropriate content that kids will enjoy.

As from November 1, 2021, customers on GOtv Lite will be able to watch Akili Kids and TV 47 as the two channels will be tiered down to the Lite package while Value customers will get Novela Magic Channel and Maisha Magic POA, GOtv Plus customers will have Mambo Moto channel and Food Network tiered into their package while GOtv Max customers get an additional soap opera channel TL Novellas.

GOtv customers can purchase the GOtv decoder plus one-month GOtv Plus subscription for Sh1,299.

Customers can purchase the GOtv decoder by simply dialing *423#, or at any MultiChoice Kenya branch, dealer outlet or select supermarkets countrywide.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...