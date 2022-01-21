MultiChoice Announces Price Reduction for GOtv Lite Package

GOtv has announced a price reduction for the Gotv Lite package effective January 21, 2022. The price changes will be applied to all monthly, quarterly, and annual billing cycles. According to Nancy Matimu MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, the company has embarked on a strategy to make access to quality entertainment more affordable.

Customers who pay monthly for GOtv Lite will now pay Sh199, down from Sh265 while those who pay quarterly will pay Sh500, a drop from the normal Sh650. Customers who pay for the package annually will now pay Sh1,200, a decrease from Sh1,600.

GOtv Lite customers can also upgrade to other packages on the platform such as GOtv Value for Sh550 per month, GOtv Plus for Sh. 870 per month, GOtv Max at Sh. 1150 per month or GOtv Supa for only Sh. 1499 per month.

GOtv Lite offers customers various options such as sports highlights channel SuperSport Blitz (channel 30), up to 22 entertainment channels including TV47 (102), Ramogi TV (101) and Maisha Magic East (Channel 4) which has Kenyan shows such as Selina, Njoro wa Uba, Our Perfect Wedding, Hullabaloo Estate, Pete, The Turn Up and Pambio Live;

It also has extra shows such as Aljazeera news (40); Jim Jam (61) and Akili Kids (63) for the children; religious channels Emmanuel TV (82), Hope TV (101), Faith Channel (80) and Islam Channel (81), four audio channels – Classic FM, Milele FM, Radio Maisha and Hope FM and all local free-to-air channels.

Until 31 March 2022 GOtv customers on Lite (Sh.199) can upgrade to GOtv Value at Sh550 and get bumped up to GOtv Plus at no additional cost. Customers who are currently on Value paying Sh550 can upgrade to GOtv Plus (Sh.870) and get bumped up to GOtv Max at no extra cost.

