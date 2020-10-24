Gospel Singer Ruth Matete Welcomes Baby Girl, Toluwa

Gospel singer Ruth Matete has finally welcomed a bouncing baby girl, Toluwa, months after her husband’s demise.

Sources have intimated that the Tusker Project Fame (TPF) winner went into labour earlier in the week before her due date and delivered through Caesarian Section (CS)

Taking to Instagram, the singer acknowledged the warm wishes sent by fans and friends stating that her bundle of joy had arrived.

‘I have not ignored your kind and warm messages of congratulations. Thank you so much glory to God! Ni mimi wenyu, Mchungaji Ruth Matete, ukipenda mama Toluwa, ukipenda Madam big belle,” she wrote.

Last month, the singer opened up on dealing with grief months after her husband died due to sustained injuries from a gas accident at home.

Through an Instagram post, the singer narrated that grief was not an easy thing to deal with as some days are completely hard.

She further indicated that she sometimes gets conflicted about taking too long mourning about her late husband while at the same time she thinks she is being hard on herself.

“Truth is some days are very hard. When death knocks at your door, there’s nothing you can do. Some days, voices in my head tell me am taking too long in this mourning phase. But I have made up my mind not to be hard on myself,” she wrote.

At the beginning of September, Matete made a comeback on social media months after deleting her accounts.

She had deactivated her accounts following the death of her Nigerian husband John Apewajoye in April, where there were speculations of foul play.

Jesse Ekonaze, the deceased’s manager accused Matete of having a hand in her husband’s death, noting that theirs was a rocky union.

Currently, the woman of the cloth is back on Instagram and has set up a YouTube channel meant to uplift those going through tough times.

“This channel exists to give hope and to encourage, through real-life experiences, backed up by the word of God Almighty. Subscribe and get ready to be blessed with my music as well. It is my prayer, that the word of the Lord will come alive in your life through the content that will be shared here,” she wrote.

