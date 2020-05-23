Gospel Musician Mr Seed Survives Accident After Car Overturns In Ngara

Gospel musician Mr Seed has survived an accident after his car overturned at Globe roundabout in Ngara.

Taking to his Instagram, the singer revealed that he had more reasons to be thankful to God for walking out of the accident alive and unharmed.

However, It is not clear whether there were other occupants in the car since he only accounted for the fact that he walked out with very minor injuries.

“Hey, guys .. 1st I want to thank God for allowing us to see a new day. I can’t really explain what happened jana around 7 pm at globe roundabout, I thank God we are safe just minor injuries but we saw God … (a story for another day.) Keep us in your prayers,” read the Instagram post.

Read: Mr Seed Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri In A Colourful Ceremony [Photos]

Following the post, different celebrities took to the comment section to wish him well and show gratitude for having seen another day.

Mr Seed and his wife Nimoh Gachuiri have often been on the receiving end of social media based on different scandals.

In an incident last year June, the two lovebirds suspiciously deactivated their Instagram accounts after cheating allegations.

Read Also: Mr Seed, Fiancee Nimmoh Deactivate Instagram Accounts After Cheating Allegations

The Gwara Gwara hitmaker is accused of “having his way” with a female fan who had allegedly gone to him seeking advice on film-making.

According to reports, Seed is claimed to have invited the lady fan to his apartment in Roysambu then one thing led to another.

Pressure from his fans forced him to deactive his page, with Nimmoh, who was his fiance then following suit.

Speaking on the move by Mr Seed, his manager noted that the singer deactivated his account in a move to allow him to “prepare adequately for a new project.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu