Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia With Routine Win Over Leopards

Gor Mahia beat leopards
Gor Mahia Beat AFC Leopards. [Courtesy]

Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards 0-1 in the Kenyan Premier League to record another routine win in the Mashemeji Derby.

Returnee Boniface Omondi scored the lone goal in the first half to secure K’Ogalo’s second league victory in two outings.

The two most storied clubs in Kenya were meeting for the 90th time in the top-flight with Gor Mahia boasting a slight head to head record.

After today’s win, Gor Mahia have now won 31 games, four more than Leopards, with 32 fixtures ending in a draw.

