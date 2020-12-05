Last Minute Drama As Gor Mahia Whip APR 3-1 To Proceed

Gor Mahia are through to first round of the African Champions League after whipping APR FC of Rwanda 3-1 at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo are through after beating the Rwandan army side 4-3 on aggregate after falling 2-1 in Kigali in the first leg.

Read: PHOTOS: Politician Eliud Owalo Covers Gor Mahia’s “Nakedness”

It all looked sealed for the visitors when they equalised Sammuel Onyango’s first half goal in the dying minutes of the game, but K’Ogalo were not done, scoring two goals through substitutes Sydney Ochieng’ and Nicholas Kipkirui to sail through.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu