Gor Mahia vs NAPSA Stars: Gov’t Allows 9,000 Fans Into Stadium

The Ministry of Health has allowed 30% of Nyayo Stadium to be filled with fans when Gor Mahia face NAPSA Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs on Sunday.

Fans have been kept at bay since Coronavirus was first detected in the country in March 2020 to prevent person to person spread of the deadly pandemic.

Gor Mahia’s chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed the clearance in a phone interview during Ramogi FM’s K’Ogalo Time show on Saturday.

However, further authorisation must be sought from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) through Football Kenya Federation (FKF), who are also responsible for the well being of all those involved in the match.

CAF have already cleared NAPSA Stars to allow 4500 fans to watch the return match next week in Zambia.

