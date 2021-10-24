Gor Mahia Vs Al Ahly: Match Cancelled After The Sudanese Team Failed To Show Up

The match between Gor Mahia and Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan has been cancelled after Al Ahly Merowe failed to show up for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The clash was set to be played at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi at 4pm.

“Reference the above-mentioned match, we would like to inform you that the Sudanese federation has communicated the withdrawal of the club Ahly Merowe from the competition. Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match is cancelled and that Gor Mahia have been qualified to the Additional 2nd Preliminary round of the competition,” said Emad Shenouda, Manager of Interclubs Competitions.

FKF has been directed to proceed with the payment of all financial dues to the officials.

“A detailed decision will be communicated to all concerned parties in due course,” added the statement by Shenouda.

Gor had won 3-1 in the first leg played last week at the New Suez Stadium in Egypt on Friday night.

The game was played in Suez, Egypt, as the Sudanese club did not have any approved stadia back home in Sudan.

