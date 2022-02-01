Gor Mahia Unveil New Technical Bench Led By Andreas Spier

Gor Mahia have reconstructed their technical bench which will now be led by German Andreas Spier and assisted by Michael Nam.

Long serving keeper Boniface Oluoch will be the new goalkeeper trainer.

Left back Philemon Otieno has been elevated to the position of captain with forward Samuel Onyango his deputy.

Speir is known in the region for having led Rwandese giants APR to the Rwandan League and Cup Double in 2013-2014.

Read: Gor Mahia Dismiss Technical Bench, Appoint Ugandan Paul Nkata As Head Coach

Previously, Spier worked in Kenya with Football Federation as a Technical Director – doing much with the junior national teams.

He has also served as the Technical Director for the Rwandese Football Federation, FERWAFA. He is a holder of the UEFA Pro License.

His previous role before taking up our assignment was as Technical Director Hangzhou, International Football Development Advisor for China, Zhejiang Province.

Read Also: Gor Mahia Defender Frank Odhiambo Joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF

Michael Nam comes with a wealth of experience in the local league with teams such as Homegrown FC, Agro-Chemicals, and Talanta and led Vipers FC to a second-place finish in the Ugandan League before joining South Sudanese side Altabara who he helped to win the South Sudan Cup in 2021.

The two will be tasked with reviving the club’s title challenge after the dismissal performance of the previous technical bench led by Mark Harrison and Sammy Omollo.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...