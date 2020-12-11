Hit or Miss? Gor Mahia Unleash New Season Kit (Photos)

Gor Mahia have finally unveiled their new season home kit ahead of their opening league fixture against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

The Macron made kit comes in their traditional green colour, for home games, and white for away engagements.

Macron is an Italian Sports Apparel Company.

Details on how fans can purchase them and pricing have not been given by the club.

Gor Mahia, who are the defending champions, open the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League season with a clash against Ulinzi Stars at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The team will then fly to Sudan for a friendly against Al Hilal SC on Wednesday.

The warm-up is geared towards preparing the team for their African Champions League first round double header against CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

