Gor Mahia Set To Unleash Four High Profile Signings

Gor Mahia are about to unleash four high profile signings as they beef up their squad ahead of football resumption.

The record and reigning Kenyan champions has in the past few weeks suffered worrying player-exodus, leaving fans delusional about the future.

Leading the exit was Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango, who crossed over to Simba SC of Tanzania to join former Gor Mahia players Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata.

Striker Boniface Omondi and keeper Frederick Odhiambo on the other hand linked up with KPL moneybags Wazito FC.

But it is now emerging the management has been working “in total silence” to revamp the playing unit and restore confidence in fans.

Top on the list of the new acquisitions is former Rayon Sports Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu, who penned a two-year deal.

K’Ogalo have also roped in winger Tito Okello from Ugandan champions Vipers SC.

Also in the mix is 24-year-old Cameroonian defensive midfielder Konfor Bertrand Ngafei.

To cap it all, K’Ogalo have signed Malawi U20 international Andrew Numero.

The foreign legion will be blended with a number of local signings as once again the club plots to beat competition to another league glory.

