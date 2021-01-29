Gor Mahia Sign Brazilian Striker Wilson Silva

Reigning Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have bolstered their squad by signing Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca.
🟢 | NEW PLAYER
We are pleased to announce the arrival of striker Wilson Silva Fonseca from Fortaleza FC, Brazil. #Sirkal #Betsafe pic.twitter.com/chn9brz2o3
— ⚽️GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) January 29, 2021
Silva, who was unveiled today during the team’s morning training session, is joining K’Ogalo from Brazilian Sèrie A side Fortaleza.
Gor Mahia have had a rough start to the season and have so far lost three games in seven.
The club recently signed Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.
