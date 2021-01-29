in SPORTS

Gor Mahia Sign Brazilian Striker Wilson Silva

Reigning Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have bolstered their squad by signing Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca.

Silva, who was unveiled today during the team’s morning training session, is joining K’Ogalo from Brazilian Sèrie A side Fortaleza.

Gor Mahia have had a rough start to the season and have so far lost three games in seven.

The club recently signed Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

