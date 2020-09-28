Gor Mahia Closes Transfer Business By Signing Raila

FKFPL giants Gor Mahia have closed tranfer business by signing striker Dickson Raila on a four-year contract.

The youngster previously featured for Kisumu County – based side Masawa FC in the lower leagues.

Confirming the latest acquisition, the club’s chairman, Ambrose Rachier announced Raila is the last signing this transfer window.

“We are done with the exercise of signing new players and that means, Dickson Raila is the last player to be roped into the squad,” Rachier told the club’s website.

K’Ogalo, who will be representing the country in the CAF champions League, have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer window, acquiring over ten players.

Some of their notable signings include strikers Burundian Jules Ulimwengu and Benson Omala from Western Stima, and Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Ngafei Konfor.

Rachier believes they’ve done well beefing the squad ahead of next season.

“We believe we have done our best to get the necessary players.”

