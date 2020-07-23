Gor Mahia Sign Ex-German Side Fortuna Babelsberg Keeper Levis Opiyo

Gor Mahia have signed former German Side Fortuna Babelsberg goalkeeper Levis Opiyo on a two-year deal.

Levis is the immediate former Nairobi City custodian, a side he helped gain promotion to the Kenyan Premier League last season.

He was a free agent after running down his contract with City.

Opiyo boasts a vast experience in the KPL, having played for various clubs including Thika United, where he begun his senior career, Posta Rangers and Vihiga United.

In 2018, he made a switch to German lower league side Fortuna Babelsberg for a short stint before returning home.

At Gor Mahia he will be up against veteran custodian Boniface Oluoch for the number one jersey.

Meanwhile, K’Ogalo have mutually parted ways with goalkeeper Frederick Odhiambo, who is rumoured to be on his way to Wazito FC.

The former Mathare United custodian enjoyed little playtime with the record Kenyan champions and requested to be released.

Gor Mahia are reportedly hunting for another goalkeeper as Tanzanian Robert Mapigano’s future at the club is doubtful.

