OFFICIAL: Gor Mahia Sign Burundi International Jules Ulimwengu

Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia have confirmed the signing of Burundian international Jules Ulimwengu joins on a two-year contract deal.

Ulimwengu is a centre forward who has previously played for a number of clubs in Africa including Vital’O FC, LLB Sports 4 Africa FC, Sunrise FC and recently Rayon Sports FC of Rwanda.

The marksman in the previous season, while playing for his immediate former club (Rayon Sports FC), scored 12 goals that propelled them to lift their league’s trophy.

K’Ogalo, who are the reigning Kenyan champions are preparing to represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

In preparation for the assignment as well as defending the league crown, the club has made several signings including winger Tito Okello from Uganda, goalkeeper Levis Opiyo among others.

