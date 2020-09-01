KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia Sign High School Sensation Benson Omala

Gor Mahia have confirmed the signing of Kisumu Day High School highly rated forward Benson Ochieng’ Omala.

The 17-year-old joins the record and reigning Kenyan Premier League champions on a four-year contract from Western Stima FC.

Omala enjoyed a sparkling form for Stima in the 2019/20 season, netting nine league goals before sporting activities were halted due to coronavirus.

The former Manyatta United striker became the youngest player to win the KPL Player of the Month Award when he was crowned the best for the month of December 2019.

At K’Ogalo, he will fight for space with Burudian Jules Ulimwengu, who recently joined the club, having previously played for Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

While at it, he will be forced to juggle between books and football as he’s currently a form four student.

