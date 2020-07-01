Gor Mahia Set Date For Much Awaited Elections

Gor Mahia have set August 8, 2020 as the date for its much awaited elections.

During the club’s virtual executive committee meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that the polls will be conducted under new constitution.

K’Ogalo passed a new constitution early this year which offers just four elective posts namely; Chairman, vice chairman, secretary general and honorary treasurer.

In the old laws 12 officials were elected.

Only paid up members will be eligible to take part in the polls and fans are urged to register.

To become a member, one needs to pay an annual non-refundeble fee of Kshs 1200, using MPESA Pay Bill number 350100, with ID number as account number.

So far just over 200 have registered with others renewing their membership.

Despite dominating on the field, Gor Mahia have struggled off it, and the forthcoming elections are seen as a window to put things right in terms of leadership.

The bloated office has been blamed for constant politicking at the expense of development which has beset the club.

