Gor Mahia Return From Algeria Doubtful Over Pending Hotel Bill

Gor Mahia and trouble are like craniopagus siamese twins.

Just after being clobbered 6-0 by Algeria’s Belouizdad in the African Champions League on Boxing Day, more problems seem to be following Kenya’s most successful club off the field.

Information faltering in from the camp indicates they could miss return flight scheduled for 3.00pm over a pending hotel bill of around Kshs 500,000.

Speaking anonymously from Algiers, a member of the technical team decried the embarrassing situation which is affecting the team’s performance.

“When will all these negative side shows end? It’s really affecting us, something has to be done, not healthy at all for a team,” said the source, who featured victimisation for speaking to the press.

The trip was jinxed from the word go for what can boldly be called poor planning occasioned by inept leadership.

It took last minute interventions to secure a flight to Algiers via Doha, Qatar after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) agreed to reschedule the fixture, which was initially booked for Wednesday.

Honoring the game was just a mere formality as officials dreaded the consequences of not doing so which includes among others a ban and a fine.

The players had not trained the entire week demanding a one month salary arrears.

