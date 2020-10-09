OFFICIAL: Gor Mahia Part Ways With Coach Steven Pollack

Gor Mahia have parted ways with head Coach Steven Pollack “on mutual agreement.”

The club Chairman Ambrose Rachier said the club came to an agreement with the coach and thanked him for his services.

“We can confirm that the club has parted ways with coach Steven Pollack on mutual agreement. We had a discussion with him and received a letter as well to facilitate the agreement. We would like to thank him for his time at Gor Mahia,” said Rachier.

In a letter written to the club, the Finish, who took over the mantle in August last year, cited economic meltdown that has hugely affected clubs and businesses across the world as his reason for leaving.

“The club and I have come to a mutual agreement to terminate my contract due to the economic downturn and Coronavirus pandemic which is not only affecting Gor Mahia but also other clubs and businesses across the world,” stated the letter.

Pollack, who led the team through to 2019/2020 season, thanked the management for offering him a chance of coaching the team.

“I would like to say thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach Gor Mahia. I enjoyed working with all staff and all players. I thank them for their hard work… And of course, supporters – you can’t have a club without them…. they are unbelievably the best in Kenya and I really appreciate their support.”

In response to Polack’s letter, club Secretary General Samuel Ocholla said: “We are in receipt of your resignation letter…. The Executive Committee, management and our fans wish you all the best in your endeavors.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu