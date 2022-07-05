Gor Mahia Part Ways With Coach Andreas Spier

Gor Mahia will not renew the contract of their head coach Andreas Spier.

The German joined K’Ogalo in February this year after Briton Mark Harrison was dismissed after a string of poor performances.

The club’s Executive Committee says he will not be offered an extension and the search is on for a new coach.

“We can confirm that we have mutually parted ways with head coach Andreas Spiers. His contract ended and we are now in the market for a new coach. We wish him well,” said the club management.

Despite stabilizing things at Gor Mahia, Spier failed to end the club’s two season Kenyan Premier League drought, finishing third behind champions Tusker FC.

