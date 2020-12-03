Champions League: Gor Mahia Opponents APR Arrive For Saturday Clash

APR FC are already in town for African Champions League preliminaries return match against Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo lost the first leg 2-1 in Kigali last weekend, but stand in coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo is optimistic they can turn the tables and qualify for next round.

“Despite losing, we are happy with what we did in a very tough away match and hopefully, we should be able to cross the hurdle in the decider in Nairobi to proceed to the next stage,” Pamzo told People Daily upon arrival from Kigali.

Gor Mahia’s trip to Kigali was nothing but shambolic with the team arriving a day to the game after a lot of uncertainties.

The team had to contend with donning Harambee Stars tracksuits after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) covered their shame at the hour of need.

Despite the challenges, the team put up a good show, especially in the first half, and were only let down by individual mistakes, including an own goal in the second half.

The away goal, which came courtesy of skipper Kenneth Muguna, could prove the decider should they manage to squeeze a 1-0 win at Nyayo.

APR on the other hand look better organised and are already in Nairobi two days to the crucial tie.

In the squad is Gor Mahia legend Jacques Tuyisenge, who was a second half substitute in Kigali.

Tuyisenge scored over 60 goals during his four-season spell at Gor Mahia from 2016 when he signed from Police FC of Rwanda, helping K’Ogalo win numerous accolades.

