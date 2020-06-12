Gor Mahia Official Kicks Out Members From WhatsApp Group

Gor Mahia members who are yet to renew their membership for this year found themselves in the cold last night after being kicked out of their WhatsApp Group.

“GOR M REGISTERED MEMBERS” WhatsApp was formed sometime last year to house paid up members and give them a forum to interact with officials of the club.

But that privilege vanished for those wbo are yet to renew their stay as Deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala kicked them out without saying a word.

Before the house cleaning deep Thursday night, Ngala posted a notice opening renewal and registration of new members.

“NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the opening of Registration of New Members and Renewal of

existing Membership of the Club with immediate effect.

“The registration fee and Renewal fee is Kenya Shillings One Thousand Two Hundred (Kshs.1,200) payable in full at once through MPESA Pay Bill Number

350100.

“When making payment, please use your ID NUMBER as the account number to enable the club identify you when compiling the Register of members.”

The move did not bode well with some former members, some who felt they didn’t benefit from their last membership.

“For almost two years the Chairman only posted twice once to thank us for wishing him a happy 70th birthday and second to proclaim with gusto that the team had arrived in some remote Moroccan town 30mins before kick-off after shambolic preparations akin to a Wayans movie. I will not register, oyuma lilo!” said popular fan Aredi Van Okush.

He added: “Nothing hurts like being “removed” from a group of registered members by an official whose term ended ages ago.”

“We have not and can not refuse to renew our membership to the club but before that a responsible office should at least make an effort of updating the members about how many people were registered, how much was raised from the registration exercise and how the money was spent, if they do that even those who did not register last time will want to register knowing very well that their money is put into good use, is that too much to ask?” Kalee Collins posed.

“People ‘registered’. Did they enjoy any benefit? Season ticket? Discounted mechandise? Nada? If the only benefit one gets for being registered is Whatsapp group membership, a platform for ranting, then being removed is something worth celebrating,” said Deep State.”

