Gor Mahia Official Judith Nyangi Bereaved

Gor Mahia Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi is mourning the death of her mother Jenipher Omondi which occured on Monday.

The 83-year-old died at St. Mary’s Hospital, Mumias, Kakamega County after a short illness.

Nyangi made the announcement in a short Facebook post on Monday night at around 2300HRS local time; she said, “My mum is gone.”

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier this morning sent his condolences to Nyangi.

“I join the Gor Mahia F.C fraternity in mourning the death of the beloved mother of our Organising Secretary, Judith Anyango Omondi.

“May the Almighty grant her eternal rest and to the breaved family may He give them the strength to bear the loss.”

Nyangi, who hails from Gem Yalla, Siaya County, confirmed that burial details will be announced after a family meeting on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, friends of Nyangi, who is a popular figure among Gor Mahia faithful, are planning to mount an online fundraiser to help support her, details of which will be shared in the course of the today.

Mama Jenipher has left behind five children, two sons and three daughters.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu