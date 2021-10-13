in SPORTS

Gor Mahia Off To Egypt for Caf Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia Leave for Egypt for Clash with Al Ahly Merowe. [Courtesy]

Gor Mahia left the country in the morning for a trip to Egypt where they will play Sudanese side Al Ahly Merowe in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Merowe are staging the first round, first leg match set for Friday in the port city of Suez, Egypt as Sudan lacks a fitting stadium to host it.

The aggregate winner of the two-legged tie moves to the second round of the group stage qualifiers where they will be paired against teams dropping from the Champions League first round.

Gor Mahia last graced the monied stage of the second tier continental competition in the 2019 – reaching the quarter finals.

Subsequent attempts to scale the heights have not worked with the team’s potential being hit by perennial financial challenges.

