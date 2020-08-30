Gor Mahia Net Highly Rated Former Mathare United Defender Andrew Juma

Former Mathare United center-back Andrew Juma has joined Gor Mahia on a three-year deal contract.

Juma who has been instrumental in Mathare United’s defensive position becomes the fourth confirmed signing by the club as preparations for new season rolls on.

Juma who has been with Harambee Stars is delighted to join the reigning champions and says the big move is a good challenge for him.

“Gor Mahia is a big team and no player can hesitate if that chance comes his way…. The fans are just something else and l know it will be a good experience and a different playing environment because I have to give 120% which to any player is a good challenge.”

Read: KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia Unveil Two Signings

Juma says his aim is to achieve the best with the team: “I am focused and my ambition is to achieve the best with the team and that will help me too to achieve my personal goals as a player. I am happy to join the club and I am ready and looking forward to the big challenge,” Juma exclusively told our news desk.

The centre-back started his football journey at Dandora Youth then had a stint at Posta Rangers before being spotted by coach Francis Kimani who signed him at Mathare United in 2016.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu