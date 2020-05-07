Gor Mahia Mourn Long Serving Bus Driver ‘Agwambo’

Gor Mahia are mourning death of their long serving bus driver Patrick Osewe, fondly known as Agwambo.

“It’s with profound grief that we announce the passing on of our long serving driver Mr Patrick Osewe. Fondly known as Agwambo, he died on Wednesday after a long illness; kindly put his family and relatives in your prayers,” the club tweeted.

Agwambo passed on Wednesday from suspected kidney complications, according to the club’s Deputy Secretary General, Ronald Ngala.

“He has been in and out of hospital for a long time unfortunately he left us on Wednesday. As a club we have lost a dedicated servant and he will be greatly missed,” said Ngala.

Osewe joined Gor Mahia in 2012 when K’Ogalo acquired a new bus and has been the senior team driver till his demise.

Alex Ngare, an ardent fan described Agwambo as “a dedicated servant and lover of Gor Mahia fc. A very humble guy.”

“I have lost a great friend, Patrick Osewe aka Agwambo the Gor Mahia bus driver is no more, rest in eternal peace Wuod Karachuonyo,” said Kalee Collins, who worked closely with Osewe at Gor Mahia Youth team.

