KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia Let Go Of Tanzanian Winger Dickson Ambundo

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have let go of Tanzanian Dickson Ambundo.

Ambundo was on loan at K’Ogalo from Tanzania’s Alliance FC from August last year.

The 24-year-old showed a lot of promise in his opening games for Gor Mahia but fizzled out, failing to command regular play.

Ambundo has reportedly signed a pre-contract with Tanzanian giants Yanga SC.

Gor Mahia, who will be representing Kenya in the Champions League next season have also let go goalkeeper Frederick Odhiambo, who’s linked with a move to Wazito FC.

K’Ogalo have signed goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

