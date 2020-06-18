in SPORTS

Gor Mahia, Leopards Land Shirt Sponsorship Deal Worth Kshs95 Million

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have signed a shirt sponsorship deal with gaming firm Betsafe for a period of three years.

The two giants of Kenyan football were last jointly sponsored by another betting firm SportPesa.

In the new deal Gor Mahia will pocket Kshs55 million, while Leopards will get Kshs40 million.

“We are very proud to announce this new major deal with the Betsafe brand, especially to our fans. For us, this sponsorship means everything, as it gives us a sense of security and work peace to be able to focus even more on becoming the best team in the country. With Betsafe, we have a reliable partner with strong focus on responsible gaming and passion for football”, says Dan Shikanda, Chairman AFC Leopards SC.

Betsafe is a new entrant in the Kenyan gaming scene and will rollout their operations in the coming months.

