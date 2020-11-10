Champions League: Gor Mahia Land Rwanda’s APR In Preliminaries

Gor Mahia will play Rwandan side APR FC in the preliminaries of the African Champions League, according to draws released on Monday.

K’Ogalo will be away in Kigali for the first leg scheduled for the last week of November with the return slated for early December.

The winner will face the winner of another preliminary tie pitting Algeria’s CR Belouzidad and El Nasr of Libya for a spot in the coveted group stage of the Africa’s biggest club competition.

Gor Mahia have failed to reach the stage in four previous attempts , but have managed to reach the group stage of the lesser Confederation Cup on two occasions.

The team, like APR failed to make a mark in the two tournaments last season, all dropping out before the monied stages.

Even though Kenyan Premier League is yet to kickoff due to Coronavirus restrictions, Gor Mahia have been training for close to two months now, and have played a couple of friendlies against local sides.

The club recently unveiled Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves aka Robertinho.

Robertinho formerly coached APR arch rivals Rayon Sports FC.

