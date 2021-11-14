CAFCC: Gor Mahia To Host Otòho d’Oyo In Tanzania

Gor Mahia are planning to host Otòho d’Oyo of Congo Brazzaville in Tanzania as Kenyan stadiums are not approved to stage international fixtures.

The Caf Confederation Cup playoffs second leg tie is set for 5 Dec 2021, the day K’Ogalo won their last continental accolade, the African Cup Winners’ Cup (Mandela Cup), in 1987.

Otòho will host the first leg on 28 Nov 2021 in Brazzaville.

Two of Kenya’s main stadiums, Kasarani and Nyayo, failed Caf inspections ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers, however, the continental football body allowed Kenya to use Nyayo until their last group qualifier against Rwanda set for Monday.

Read: FIFA Fines FKF Ksh6 Million For Allowing Gor Mahia Sign New Players

The match against Otòho, nonetheless, remains in limbo due to a possible FIFA ban after the government formed a Caretaker Committee to run Football Kenya Federation, FKF affairs.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, however, says that his office will continue to prepare for the tie.

“We’re aware of what’s going on, but that cannot stop us from doing what we’re supposed to,” said Rachier.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...