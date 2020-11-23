Confusion As Gor Mahia Hires ‘Stand In’ Coach For Champions League

Gor Mahia have hired Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo as a “stand in” coach for their two upcoming Champions League preliminaries against APR FC of Rwanda.

K’Ogalo’s Brazilian head coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves aka Robertinho was disqualified by CAF for lack of relevant coaching badges.

For a coach to oversee a Champions League game, he must have a minimum of CAF A License or UEFA Pro.

Exceptions can be made for CAF B holders upon request.

Robertinho, who led Rwanda’s Rayon Sports FC to the quarterfinals of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup, only have CAF C Licence and Brazil national qualifications.

While at Rayon, Robertinho’s papers were equalised to enable him acquire CAF’s qualifications, but Gor Mahia failed to do this.

His assistant Patrick Odhiambo can also not cover for him as he only have CAF C.

The situation has forced the club to seek a stop gap remedy by hiring Pamzo, a legend of the club, who was overlooked, when Patrick was being recruited.

“We have settled on Sammy Omollo to be the stand in coach for the team in Rwanda as we try to sort out the current coach’s (Roberto) issue with CAF.

That means, Sammy will lead the technical bench as Roberto is not allowed to be on the touchline until the issue is sorted,” noted Rachier, Gor Mahia’s chairman.

It is however unclear how the arrangement will work as according to CAF regulations, Pamzo must be given a valid contract and a copy deposited with the Cairo-based body.

Pamzo, who holds CAF A badge, and has previously coached in India, is still contracted with KPL side Posta Rangers.

