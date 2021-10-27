Gor Mahia Hammer Error-prone K. Sharks 2-0

Gor Mahia recorded a third straight win in the Kenyan Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

Benson Omalla and Peter Lwasa scored for the multiple Kenyan champions in each half to seal the emphatic win.

All the goals were attributable to laxity in K. Sharks goalkeeping.

FT: K. Sharks 0 – 2 Gor Mahia ( Omalla 12', Lwasa 83' ) It's strange for us to play at lunch time ( 1pm) right? No stress, we had a good lunch – a fried SHARK is so delicious. Once again, we've whipped the hell out of them… and we are rolling. 💪💪#Sirkal | #Betsafe pic.twitter.com/4X3NZphQQ8 — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) October 27, 2021

K’Ogalo move joint top of the log with nine points same as Kakamega Homeboyz, who have also won all their three past fixtures.

Gor Mahia were inactive over the weekend after the opponents in the Caf Confederation Cup, Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan failed to show up for their Sunday.

Read: Kariobangi Sharks Land Sponsorship Deal After 19 Year Wait

Merowe who lost to Gor Mahia 1-3 in the first leg played in Egypt were reportedly unable to finance their travel.

Gor will now play Otoho de Oyo of Congo in a two-legged fixture for a slot in the Confederation Cup group stage.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...