Gor Mahia Gift Mesut Ozil Jersey

Ozil, Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia Gift Mesut Ozil Jersey. [Courtesy]

Gor Mahia has gifted former Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil the club’s jersey.

The green and white home jersey was handed to visiting Ozil’s agent Dr. Erkut Sogut by K’Ogalo’s chairman, Ambrose Rachier.

Read: Has Arsenal Betrayed Mesut Özil?

Rachier has however come under fire for the manner in which the jersey was presented with Ozil’s named printed on paper and slapped on the back of the jersey.

“This picture should be put in a museum with a placard explaining how Kenyan football wants the glamour but will do not even the most basic thing to be good,” said one twitter user.

Ozil is a World Cup winner with Germany. He’s currently playing for Turkish heavyweights Galatasary S.K.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

