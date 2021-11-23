Gor Mahia Gift Mesut Ozil Jersey

Gor Mahia has gifted former Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil the club’s jersey.

The green and white home jersey was handed to visiting Ozil’s agent Dr. Erkut Sogut by K’Ogalo’s chairman, Ambrose Rachier.

Read: Has Arsenal Betrayed Mesut Özil?

Rachier has however come under fire for the manner in which the jersey was presented with Ozil’s named printed on paper and slapped on the back of the jersey.

“This picture should be put in a museum with a placard explaining how Kenyan football wants the glamour but will do not even the most basic thing to be good,” said one twitter user.

This picture should be put in a museum with a placard explaining how Kenyan football wants the glamour but will do not even the most basic thing to be good — Naythan Din-Kariuki (@Naythan_DK) November 23, 2021

Ozil is a World Cup winner with Germany. He’s currently playing for Turkish heavyweights Galatasary S.K.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...