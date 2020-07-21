Gor Mahia Elections Face Bleak Future Over Impending Legal Suit

Gor Mahia elections slated for August 8, 2020 is facing uncertainty over an impending legal suit by a group of seven members who claim the process is illegal.

Through their lawyer the seven, including veteran journalist Gilbert Wandera, Ben Agunda and Sewe Odero, demand the club complies with relevant laws including Kenyan constitution and Sports Act 2013 in conducting the polls failure to which they will move to court.

Gor Mahia Electoral Board chairman Kennedy Mbara and Ambrose Rachier, the club’s chairman, have seven days to respond satisfactorily.

Among other things, the members claim the club’s new constitution, which was recently deposited with the Sports Registrar, is in violation of Sports Act 2013 and does not meet conditions the club was given when it first registered under the act in 2018.

The constitution provides for only degree holders to vie for any of the four posts up for challenging.

This provision has met resistance from Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi and her supporters, who feel it was purposely inserted to lock her out of the race.

They further question Rachier and vice-chairman Francis Wasuna eligibility to run for another term of office claiming they are term barred.

The members also claim the electoral board, which was chosen by the executive committee, is in place illegally.

Gor Mahia last held elections in 2016, but according to the members, the club purports to have staged another polls in 2019 and filed returns with the registrar without their knowledge.

