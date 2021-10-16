Gor Mahia Ease Past Al Ahly Merowe 1-3 In Confed Cup

Gor Mahia beat Sudanese side Al Ahly Merowe 1-3 in the Caf Confederation Cup first round, first leg match away in Egypt on Friday night.

K’Ogalo came from a goal down to complete the victory which gives them an edge ahead of the second leg in Nairobi.

Ahmed Abok had given the hosts the lead in the 42nd minute but Gor Mahia rallied later with goals from Samuel Onyango, Benson Omalla and Jules Ulimwengu for the 3-1 win.

Gor were awarded a spot kick in the 55th minute, Sammy Onyango stepped in to take it to level the scores then teenager Benson Omalla headed home the second before Burundian Ulimwengu sealed the game with a a third for K’Ogalo in the 70th.

