Gor Mahia Dismiss Technical Bench, Appoint Ugandan Paul Nkata As Head Coach

Gor Mahia have sacked coach Mark Harrison following a string of unconvincing results.

Also dismissed is the assistant coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango.

Ugandan Paul Nkata will take charge on an interim basis with Youth Team coach Jared Otieno serving as his assistant.

Gor Mahia have blown hot and cold this season and are six points off leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

With accusations of indiscipline around the squad the last stroke was a 3-0 loss to Post Rangers in their last game.

