Gor Mahia Declared KPL 2019-20 Champions

Gor Mahia have been declared the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League champions for the fourth time on the trot.

The league like all other sporting activities in the country was halted in March to help curb spread of the COVID-19.

Citing force majeure, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has thus decided to end the league and declare champions.

According to the rules governing all leagues, in case a league season fails to end due to force majeure and before 75% of matches are played, like was the case, the table standings at half season is used to announce winners.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa congratulated K’Ogalo and confirmed they will represent Kenya in the Champions League next season.

This move will most likely attract resistance from KPL management whose CEO Jack Oguda has maintained it’s only them who will decide the fate of the league.

