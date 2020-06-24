Gor Mahia Coach Steven Pollack Eyeing Continental Glory

Gor Mahia local dominace has not been replicated at continental level and coach Steven Pollack wants to change the narrative.

With another KPL title sealed, taking their tally to a record 19, K’Ogalo will again represent Kenya in the African Champions League next season.

Their recent outings in the top continental championship have crumbled at the first round and the club is yet to grace the lucrative group stage.

Pollack, who guided Ghana giants Asante Kotoko to the CAF Confederation Cup, believes what is remaining for Gor Mahia now is to conquer Africa and that is the legacy he wants to leave behind.

“Everywhere I’ve gone especially in Africa, I’ve left a mark to remind people I was there. Some clubs have even gone ahead to recall me which is a great honor. That’s why I believe I will leave a mark in this great club when my time comes.

“Gor Mahia have won everything locally. What is remaining is to conquer Africa, I’m here to do that with them,” said Pollack.

K’Ogalo failed for the first time in three seasons to reach the group stage of the Confederation Cup, losing to DCMP of DR Congo in the final round under Pollack.

The club was beset with financial problems and failed to prepare well with low morale in camp over nonpayment of players.

Things are however looking up for the club now after securing Kshs55 million per season shirt sponsorship deal with gaming firm Betsafe.

