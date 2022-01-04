Gor Mahia Coach Mark Harrison Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gor Mahia manager Mark Harrison has not returned from Christmas holiday in Britain because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“We had made all his travel arrangements but all that has to be delayed after he tested positive for Coronavirus and quarantined,” a source at the club told Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk.

In his absence, K’Ogalo recorded a second loss in the league after being hammered 2-0 by Nairobi City on Thursday last week.

Read: Mark Harrison Upbeat Ahead of Gor Mahia Clash with Otoho d’Oyo

Several players are also missing in action including Burundian forward Jules Ulimwengu who travelled home to see his wife who gave birth.

Benson Omalla and Bonface Omondi, both forwards, are also away attending to sick parents.

Gor Mahia trained at Camp Toyoyo on Tuesday morning ahead of their fixture against Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...