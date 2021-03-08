Gor Mahia To Benefit From Ksh6.9 Million FIFA COVID-19 Relief Fund

Floundering Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are set to pocket Ksh6.9 from the FIFA Forward COVID-19 Relief Fund.

CAF, the continental football body, has decided to support all clubs that reached first round of the Champions League with the fund.

Gor Mahia were eliminated by Algeria’s CR Belouizdad in the group stage’s penultimate round.

The financial boost is timely for K’Ogalo who are enduring lean times and have gone months without paying salary.

The team’s on field performance is equally bad and have so far lost five games in the Kenyan Premier League this season.

K’Ogalo were beaten 2-0 by KCB on Sunday.

