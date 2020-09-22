VIDEO: Gor Mahia Begins Training Ahead Of Continental Duty

Gor Mahia officially begun training on Tuesday at Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi ahead of the resumption of continental football in November.

As the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions, K’Ogalo will, for the fourth time on the bounce, represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League.

The club’s Secretary General Sam Ochola said the training are carried out in strict observance of the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Gor Mahia have started training in small groups in anticipation that may be in the next two weeks, the Ministry will allow us to train full time. We hope the Covid-19 curve will continue flattening,” said Ochola.

“The team has been doing non-contact training and we have made sure we have items in place to observe the Covid-19 protocols,” he added.

Team Manager Jolawi Obondo also echoed the same sentiments: “The Covid-19 pandemic really affected the team but we’ve regrouped and doing the light training sessions while observing all guidelines as stipulated by the Ministry.”

The government is yet to lift the ban on contact sports, but Gor Mahia have no choice but to begin training in order to be in shape to represent the country.

