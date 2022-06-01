Gor Mahia Beat Rivals Leopards To Win Madaraka Day Cup

Gor Mahia are the winners of Madaraka Day Cup after edging out arch rivals AFC Leopards 7-6 on penalties at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo walk home with a trophy and a cool Ksh 1 million for their efforts, while Ingwe pocket a half a million shillings.

Leopards headed into the first half a goal up after Collins Shivachi headed them ahead, but Gor Mahia managed to level up things in the second half through Austin Oduor.

Gor Mahia managed to score seven of their spots kicks while Ingwe missed one.

