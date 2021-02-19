Gor Mahia Appoints ‘Pamzo’ As Assistant Coach

Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo has been confirmed as the new Gor Mahia assistant coach ahead of the team’s trip to Zambia for the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs return match against NAPSA Stars.

Pamzo, a former defender at the club, assumes the role that was left behind by Patrick Odhiambo, who joined Kakamega Homeboyz.

The former Harambee Stars international briefly served as Gor Mahia head coach on a temporary basis, handling continental matches as the club head hunted for a coach.

He will serve under Portuguese Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

K’Ogalo travel to Lusaka for their return game against NAPSA Stars on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions lost the first leg 1-0 at Nyayo Stadium last weekend and will have to score two goals to progress.

Read: Is “Pamzo” The Man To Replace “Zico” As Gor Mahia Assistant Coach?

Gor Mahia team to Zambia:

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Boniface Oluoch

2. Gad Mathews

DEFENDERS:

3. Geoffrey Ochieng

4. Joachim Oluoch

5. Charles Momanyi

6. Philemon Otieno

7. Kevin Wesonga

8. Fred Nkata

9. Andrew Juma

10. Frank Odhiambo

MIDFIELDERS:

11. Kenneth Muguna – Captain

12. Ernest Wendo

13. Alfa Onyango

14. Sydney Ochieng

15. Nicholas Omondi

WINGERS:

16. Samuel Onyango

17. John Macharia

18. Clifton Miheso

19. Nicholas Kipkirui

STRIKERS:

20. Benson Omalla

21. Tito Okelo

22. Jules Ulimwengu

TECHNICAL STAFF;

23. Vaz Pinto – Coach

24. Jolawi Obondo – Team Manager

25. Willis Ochieng – GK Trainer

26. Fredrick Otieno – Team Doctor

27. Victor Nyaoro- Kit Manager

28. Juma Hamisi – Fitness Trainer

EC MEMBERS;

29. Francis Wasuna- Vice Chairman

30. Samuel Ochola – Secretary General

31. Dolfina Odhiambo – Treasurer

32. Lordvick Aduda – CEO

HEAD OF DELEGATION;

Anthony Makau – FKF

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu