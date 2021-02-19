Gor Mahia Appoints ‘Pamzo’ As Assistant Coach

Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo has been confirmed as the new Gor Mahia assistant coach ahead of the team’s trip to Zambia for the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs return match against NAPSA Stars.
Pamzo, a former defender at the club, assumes the role that was left behind by Patrick Odhiambo, who joined Kakamega Homeboyz.
The former Harambee Stars international briefly served as Gor Mahia head coach on a temporary basis, handling continental matches as the club head hunted for a coach.
He will serve under Portuguese Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.
K’Ogalo travel to Lusaka for their return game against NAPSA Stars on Sunday.
The Kenyan champions lost the first leg 1-0 at Nyayo Stadium last weekend and will have to score two goals to progress.
Gor Mahia team to Zambia:
GOALKEEPERS:
1. Boniface Oluoch
2. Gad Mathews
DEFENDERS:
3. Geoffrey Ochieng
4. Joachim Oluoch
5. Charles Momanyi
6. Philemon Otieno
7. Kevin Wesonga
8. Fred Nkata
9. Andrew Juma
10. Frank Odhiambo
MIDFIELDERS:
11. Kenneth Muguna – Captain
12. Ernest Wendo
13. Alfa Onyango
14. Sydney Ochieng
15. Nicholas Omondi
WINGERS:
16. Samuel Onyango
17. John Macharia
18. Clifton Miheso
19. Nicholas Kipkirui
STRIKERS:
20. Benson Omalla
21. Tito Okelo
22. Jules Ulimwengu
TECHNICAL STAFF;
23. Vaz Pinto – Coach
24. Jolawi Obondo – Team Manager
25. Willis Ochieng – GK Trainer
26. Fredrick Otieno – Team Doctor
27. Victor Nyaoro- Kit Manager
28. Juma Hamisi – Fitness Trainer
EC MEMBERS;
29. Francis Wasuna- Vice Chairman
30. Samuel Ochola – Secretary General
31. Dolfina Odhiambo – Treasurer
32. Lordvick Aduda – CEO
HEAD OF DELEGATION;
Anthony Makau – FKF
