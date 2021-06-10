Gor Mahia 2-0 K. Sharks, K’Ogalo Prevail In Cup Duel

Gor Mahia are through to the semi-finals of the Football Kenya Federation Cup after beating Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii Grounds 2-0.

A goal a piece in each half from Burkina Faso national Abdul Karim and substitute Sydney Ochieng sealed the win for K’Ogalo.

The record winners of the domestic cup will next face Bidco FC, who edged out Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in the other quarters game of the day played at Ruaraka Grounds.

The semis games will be played on Sunday.

The winner will grab a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

