Goons Invade Uhuru’s Northlands Farm, Steal Livestock

Unknown people have invaded retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm in Ruiru, along Eastern Bypass.

In videos seen by this writer, the intruders cut down trees using power saws and set a section of the expansive farm on fire.

They also made away with a yet-to-be-known number of livestock.

It is on this land that the Kenyatta family was set to host a real estate haven that included low and high-income residential areas, an agricultural zone, industrial area, and schools.

The project on the 11,000 acre land was estimated to cost up to Sh500 billion.

Northlands; all this damage with no rule of law @mokayah pic.twitter.com/ijBLPmQwIW — 21 (@akams_) March 27, 2023

The former president has been accused by Kenya Kwanza leaders of financing the now biweekly Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance protests.

On Sunday, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a claimed opposition leader Raila Odinga received Sh10 billion to finance the protests.

Without dropping names, the legislator stated that they were in possession of pictorial evidence of the transaction that was made at an undisclosed hotel.

“We know you received Ksh10 billion to destabilise the government through protests. We even have photos of how the deal was sealed,” Ng’ang’a said.

Her Naivasha counterpart, Jayne Kihara, on her part said it was Uhuru behind the demos.

“Uhuru should declare his stand on mass protests. You once said that Odinga is your boss and president….tell us what you know and what your position is. If these protests escalate, we will be forced to act,” asserted the MP.

Raila is currently leading demos in Kawangware.

