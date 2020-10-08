Google’s G-Suite Rebrands to Google Workspace

Google has officially redesigned and rebranded its collection of office apps as Google Workspace. Formerly known as G-Suite, Google Workspace will still include features such as Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and more.

“Whether you’re returning to the office, working from home, on the frontlines with your mobile device, or connecting with customers, Google Workspace is the best way to create, communicate, and collaborate,” reads an official blog post from the tech company.

Google Workspace comes with a new brand identity that reflects its ambitious product vision and the way its products work together. It also promises a new, deeply integrated user experience to help teams collaborate more effectively and help frontline workers stay connected. It will also help businesses to power their new digital customer experiences.

Workspace also introduces new ways to get started with solutions tailored to the unique needs of its broad range of customers.

