Google Updates Android with New Features including Facial Gestures, Camera Switch

Google has announced a host of new features for android including new updates for Android auto, assistant and Gboard.

The company has also introduced new accessibility features such as camera switch and project activate features for users with motor and speech disabilities.

Camera switches turns the users’s front-facing camera into a switch. The adaptive tool can replace a keyboard or mouse allowing users navigate their phone by touching the screen.

Project activate allows users to use facial gestures and eye movements to perform certain preset actions such as speaking a phrase, playing audio or sending a text message.

Read: Android Users Cross Three Billion Mark Worldwide- Google

Handwriting recognition will also be added on Lookout, an app that uses the phone camera to assist visually impaired persons.

“In Documents mode, Lookout will now read out both handwritten and printed text for Latin-based languages. Also, in response to Lookout’s growing global audience, we are adding Euro and Indian Rupee recognition within currency mode, with more on the way,” Google said in a blog post.

Google has also built remote-control features into the android phone. Users will be able to search for passwords, movie names or search terms by typing on their phone’s keyboard.

“Try it on your Google TV or other Android TV OS devices by adding the remote tile to quick settings on your Android phone, or by visiting the Google TV app — coming to 14 more countries over the next few weeks,” it said.

Read: Here are 10 Notable New Features on Android 11

Reminders from Google assistant will also help users to manage their day-to-day tasks easily. Users can then access the reminders by saying “Hey Google, open my reminders” which will give more suggestions including access to frequent reminders using a single tap.

Google is also adding the locked folders feature that was introduced to google photos on android. The feature will allow users to protect their sensitive images by putting a password over them.

GBoard has also updated contacts and messages to include machine learning and stickers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...