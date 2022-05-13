Google Translate Adds Oromo Spoken in Kenya, 23 Other Languages to its Database

Google Translate has added 24 more languages to its database, bringing the total number of languages it can interpret to 133. Among those included are languages indigenous to Africa, India and the Americas spoken by 300 million people.

Languages from Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, Mali, South Africa, Eritrea, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe are among the new additions to the list.

“For years, Google Translate has helped break down language barriers and connect communities all over the world,” the tech-giant said.

Read: Google Will Now Allow Users to Strike Off Sensitive Information from Search Engine Results

The new languages, according to Google, are the first to employ Zero-Shot Machine Translation, which involves a machine learning model that only sees monolingual text and learns to translate into another language without ever seeing an example.

Google however acknowledged that the technology isn’t flawless.

“This is also a technical milestone for Google Translate,” the US-based company said.

Read also: All You Need To Know About Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Shop Opening In Kenya In May

Assamese, used by about 25 million people in Northeast India

Aymara, used by about two million people in Bolivia, Chile and Peru

Bambara, used by about 14 million people in Mali

Bhojpuri, used by about 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji

Dhivehi, used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives

Dogri, used by about three million people in northern India

Ewe, used by about seven million people in Ghana and Togo

Guarani, used by about seven million people in Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil

Ilocano, used by about 10 million people in northern Philippines

Konkani, used by about two million people in Central India

Krio, used by about four million people in Sierra Leone

Kurdish (Sorani), used by about eight million people, mostly in Iraq

Lingala, used by about 45 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo,

Central African Republic, Angola and the Republic of South Sudan

Luganda, used by about 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda

Maithili, used by about 34 million people in northern India

Meiteilon (Manipuri), used by about two million people in Northeast India

Mizo, used by about 830,000 people in Northeast India

Oromo, used by about 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya

Quechua, used by about 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and surrounding countries

Sanskrit, used by about 20,000 people in India

Sepedi, used by about 14 million people in South Africa

Tigrinya, used by about eight million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia

Tsonga, used by about seven million people in Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe

Twi, used by about 11 million people in Ghana

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...